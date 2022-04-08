Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $292.97 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

