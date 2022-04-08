Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 445.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,897 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 7,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,529. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research cut their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.