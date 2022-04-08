Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 437 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

