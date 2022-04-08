Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,449,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.27.

Ferrari stock opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.60. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.