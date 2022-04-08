Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 273,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 258,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,823,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.