Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 508.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

