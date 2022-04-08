Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 287.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

