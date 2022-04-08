Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

