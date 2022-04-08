Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after buying an additional 173,218 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,415,000 after buying an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,686,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.04. 7,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

