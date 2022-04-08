Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $197,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. 6,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

