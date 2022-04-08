Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,568. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

