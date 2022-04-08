Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $249.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,936. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $250.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

