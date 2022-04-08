Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CRH by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 628,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

