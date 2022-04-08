Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,826 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

