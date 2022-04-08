Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.83 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.