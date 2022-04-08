Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 130 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.77. 20,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

