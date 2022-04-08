Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Qcash (QC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $167.92 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.18 or 0.07455724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.77 or 1.00125685 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.