Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $121.45 and a 52-week high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

