Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Celularity Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celularity in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Celularity has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

