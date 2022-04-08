Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cano Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13).

In related news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $17,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

