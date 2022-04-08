Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.
Shares of RGA opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 60.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
