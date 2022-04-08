Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Lowered by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.94.

NYSE HUM opened at $457.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.68 and its 200 day moving average is $429.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

