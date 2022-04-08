Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Century Communities stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

