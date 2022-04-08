Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HPK opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.