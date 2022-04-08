Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

