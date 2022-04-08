Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

