Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.41. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

