Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Boosted by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

