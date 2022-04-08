Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Cut by Analyst

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.