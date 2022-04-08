Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

