Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redbox Entertainment Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redbox Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

RDBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.

RDBX opened at 1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.34. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

