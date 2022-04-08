Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,573,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

