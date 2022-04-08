PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

