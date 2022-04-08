PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Truist Financial

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

PVH opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after purchasing an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $259,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

