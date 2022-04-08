PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 27,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,530,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

PCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.35.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,367,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

