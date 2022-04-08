Public Index Network (PIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,185.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $1.45 million and $6,185.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

