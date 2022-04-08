Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,935 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,964 ($25.76) to GBX 1,935 ($25.38) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.93) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,105.50 ($14.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.39 billion and a PE ratio of -18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,287.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.27%.

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69). Also, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

