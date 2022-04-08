ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.35. ProPetro shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

