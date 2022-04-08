ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 123500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)
