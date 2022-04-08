Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $60,386.34 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.