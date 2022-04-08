Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $60,386.34 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

