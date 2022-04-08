PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. 146,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,946,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

