Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.40

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.40 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125.88 ($1.65), with a volume of 689458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.40 ($1.54).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10.
About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
