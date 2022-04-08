PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.