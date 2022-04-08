Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymetal International (POYYF)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.