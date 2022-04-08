Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

