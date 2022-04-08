PolkaCover (CVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

