Polaris (NYSE:PII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.26

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.26 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 4565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

