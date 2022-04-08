PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 438,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.