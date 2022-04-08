PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.27

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $506.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.87.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton purchased 2,650 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $38,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.