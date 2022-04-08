PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.27

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $506.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.87.
In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton purchased 2,650 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $38,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
