Playcent Price Hits $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $880,502.35 and $25,209.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

