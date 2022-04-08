PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT opened at $63.00 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.